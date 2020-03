Помогите англ.яз спасибо

Гость: Гость:

1) 1 Are you skating? 2 Are you playing hopscotch? 3 Are you singing a song? 3 Are you playing hockey? 4 Are you watching TV? 2) 1 Is he playing a computer game? 2 Is he playing hide-and-seek? 3 Is he playing with a ball? 4 Is he skiing? 3) 1 Is she dancing? 2 Is she swimming? 3 Is she skipping? 4 Is she drawing? 5 Is she running? 6 Is she making a cake? 7 Is she playing? 4) 1 Are they eating? 2 Are they playing snowballs? 3 Are they playing the piano? 4 Are they writing? 5 Are they making ships? 6 Are they playing in the park?