!!!!ПОМОГИТЕ ДАЮ 17 БАЛЛ))) Задание 1. Заполните пропуски подходящими словами. Hoof, claws, trunk, roots, grow, stalks, blossom Tree’s _____________ go a long way under ground. A cat sharpens it’s __________________ agains...
Английский язык
!!!!ПОМОГИТЕ ДАЮ 17 БАЛЛ))) Задание 1. Заполните пропуски подходящими словами. Hoof, claws, trunk, roots, grow, stalks, blossom Tree’s _____________ go a long way under ground. A cat sharpens it’s __________________ against the ______________ of a tree. Most fruit trees _________________ in spring. Plants will not ______________ unless they get enough water and light. The horse is limping. It must have hurt its _______________. Flowers last longer in a vase if you crush the end of their ___________________. Задание 2. Выберите правильный вариант. Her eyes reflected her unhappiness and hurt/hurtion. It's a wastion/waste of time trying to argue with him. The B vitamins give protection/protect against infection. Some changes in the care-giving situation need explotion/exploration. Introduction/introdution should be just a commentary. The predict/prediction proved correct. She felt a strong attraction/attract to him. The best support/supportion for a camera is a tripod. Indiana tornado deals death and destruction/destroytion. His researtion/research has been fruitful.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Задание 1. Заполните пропуски подходящими словами. Hoof, claws, trunk, roots, grow, stalks, blossom Tree’s ______roots_______ go a long way under ground. A cat sharpens it’s ________claws__________ against the ______trunk________ of a tree. Most fruit trees ______blossom___________ in spring. Plants will not _______grow_______ unless they get enough water and light. The horse is limping. It must have hurt its ____hoof___________. Flowers last longer in a vase if you crush the end of their ________stalks___________. Задание 2. Выберите правильный вариант. Her eyes reflected her unhappiness and hurt. It's a waste of time trying to argue with him. The B vitamins give protection against infection. Some changes in the care-giving situation need exploration. Introduction/ should be just a commentary. The /prediction proved correct. She felt a strong attraction/ to him. The best support/ for a camera is a tripod. Indiana tornado deals death and destruction/. His /research has been fruitful.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
Русский язык