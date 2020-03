Помогите надо вставить правильные слова 1. Where did you ... last weekend? a) go b) went c) have gone 2. I ... to the seaside 3 years ago. a) have gone b) went c) go 3. How lucky you ... this year! a) was b) were c) have ...

Английский язык

Помогите надо вставить правильные слова 1. Where did you ... last weekend? a) go b) went c) have gone 2. I ... to the seaside 3 years ago. a) have gone b) went c) go 3. How lucky you ... this year! a) was b) were c) have been 4. They always .. for Moscow by plane a) have left b) leave c) left 5. We decied ... at the hotel. a) stay b) stayed c) to stay

