Maykop (Russian: Майкоп; IPA: [mɐjˈkop];Adyghe: Мыекъуапэ [məjaqʷaːpa],Məyeqwape, literally The valley of apple trees[8]) is the capital city of the Republic of Adygea,Russia, located on the right bank of theBelaya River (a tributary of the Kuban). It borders Maykopsky District, from which it is administratively and municipally separate, in the east and south; Giaginsky District in the north, and Belorechensky District ofKrasnodar Krai in the west. The discovery of extensive underground oil reserves has made Maykop a major centre for oil extraction for the Soviet Union and, subsequently, Russia. Other economically important sectors are food processing and the timber industry. The early Bronze Age Maykop culture has been named after the city after the discovery of a royal burial site there in 1897.[11] A Russian military fort was built at Maykop in 1857.[12] In 1911, oil deposits were discovered in the vicinity of Maykop.[citation needed] In 1936, Maykop and the surrounding region was merged with Adyghe Autonomous Oblast, and became the administrative centerof the autonomy. Maykop was occupied by the Wehrmacht on August 9, 1942 without a fight as a result of Brandenburger commandooperation. In January 1943, it was liberated by the Transcaucasian Front of the Red Army. Since 1991, Maykop has been the capital of the Republic of Adygea in the Russian Federation.