Помогите написать рецепт блинчиков с джемом на английском срочно!!!
Ingredients: 1 egg, plus 2 extra egg whites 300 ml warm milk 10 g sugar 10 g yeast 225 g flour vegetable oil for frying butter for greasing blini Method of Preparation: 1. To make a paste mix the yeast, milk, flour and sugar and egg yolk together in a large bowl. 2. Whisk the egg whites in a separate bowl until they form stiff peaks, then put them into the paste. Cover the bowl and set aside at room temperature for 20 — 30 minutes. 3. Heat a frying pan until medium hot, add a little vegetable oil and middle ladle of the blini mixture. 4. Cook the blini first on one side until golden-brown then turn it over and bake the other side then put blini onto a large flat plate and grease it with butter. Repeat with the remaining batter and keep the blini warm until ready to serve
