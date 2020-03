ПОМОГИТЕ!!нужно Перевести на английский язык. Обратите внимание на форму глагола ?? главном предложении: 1. Я надеюсь, что они будут заботиться о вас. 2. Я надеялся, что они будут заботиться о вас. 3. Он думает, что вы забудет...

Гость: Гость:

1.I hope that they are going to care about you. 2.I hoped that they are going to care about you 3.He thinks that you are going to forget about accident 4.He thought that you are going to forget about this accident 5.- 6.She felt that something happened 7.- 8.you knew that they are noy going to come 9.He was surprised when he noticed that brother wont come home till morning 10.I am sure that he is going to get good education 11.Did you know that you will be at home all day? 12.- 13.We were scared that the train will be late and we are going to wait for an hour