Помогите Нужно сочинение примерно из 5-15 предложений на английском про медведя гризли

Гость: Гость:

The structure of the body and the appearance of American brown bears are almost indistinguishable from their East Siberian relatives. In North America they are often isolated not by their appearance and behavioral characteristics that are largely determined by natural conditions. Bears living on the coast, as a rule, larger and stronger: for example, in the national Park Katmai their average weight exceeds 450 kg, while in Yellowstone the largest ever known weighed 408 kg. The basis of coastal populations of food consist of salmon, while their forest cousins -- most vegetarians and scavengers . In the southern part of the area, animals shy away from humans, in North — allowed close enough. Overall dimensions, color and lifestyle correspond to the conditions of the environment, which sometimes manifests itself on an individual basis. Not to say that Grizzlies in the listed characteristics are fundamentally different from Siberian brown bears.