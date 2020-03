Помогите ответить на это письмо на английском! Очень надо. Привет Мартин, Хочу р??ссказать тебе о моей новой школе. В ней есть много интересных занятий и кружков. В качестве факультатива я выбрал Школьный Английский Театр. По...

Гость: Гость:

Hi, Martin, I want to tell you about my new school. It has a lot of interesting activities and clubs. As an elective, I chose English Theatre School. Remember, we had drama lessons at our school in London. In my Russian school ist such studies, but there is a circle of the English theater. This month we put the "Tom Sawyer" by Mark Twain. Directed by. our English teacher, invited me to play Tom Sawyer! It's really cool! At first I was a little worried. As after several rehearsals, everything was normal. Now I'm not ashamed. I know the words, like a real actor. My classmates help me to play my role professionally. How are you? As our classmates and teachers? Write and tell me about all. Regards, Jimmy