Помогите ответить на вопросы : 1)Would you mind answering a few questions? 2)What kind of newspaper do you read? 3)what about gossip magazines? Do you ever read them? 4)Do you believe the stories in them? 5)Did you know th...

Английский язык

Помогите ответить на вопросы : 1)Would you mind answering a few questions? 2)What kind of newspaper do you read? 3)what about gossip magazines? Do you ever read them? 4)Do you believe the stories in them? 5)Did you know that nearly all the people who took part in our survey today said that they get most of their information about what's going on in the would from gossip magazines?

Автор: Гость