ПОМОГИТЕ!!! Ответьте на вопросы 1. When do you usually get up on your working day? 2. What do you do in the morning when you get up? 3. What do you have for breakfast? 4. How much time does it take you to get to your sch...

ПОМОГИТЕ!!! Ответьте на вопросы 1. When do you usually get up on your working day? 2. What do you do in the morning when you get up? 3. What do you have for breakfast? 4. How much time does it take you to get to your school? 5. Do you have dinner at home or at the school canteen? 6. What do you usually have for dinner? 7. Do you often go to the library? 8." When does your family have supper? 9. Do you go in for sports? 10. When do you usually go to bed?
1. On my working days I usually get up at 6 a.m. not to be late for school. 2. When I get up I wash my hands and face, clean my teeth, make my bed and have breakfast. 3. For breakfast I have a small sandwich, fried or scrambled eggs, salad and a cup of tea. 4. It takes me about half an hour to get to school by bus. 5. I have dinner at home after coming back home from school. 6. For dinner I usually have some soup, some hot meat with vegetables and something to drink. 7. I sometimes go to the school library but more often I find the information I need on the Net instead of going to the library. 8. My family has supper at 8 p.m. when we all gather together at home. 9. Unfortunately,I don't have enough time for going in for sports. (As for sport I go in for playing volleyball....) 10. I usually go to bed at 11 p.m.
