Английский язык
Помогите перевести из active в passive Warner Movies is shooting a sequel to Zombies in the Nordfold Woods area. Jason Delore is playing the main role, but many locals are playing minor roles in the film. The film has created hundreds of short-term jobs and local companies are providing services for the cast and crew. Waner Movies says they will release the movie soon.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
A sequel to Zombies is being shot by Warner Movies in the Nordfold Woods area The main role is being played by Jason Delore but minor roles are being played by many locals in the film Hundreds of short-term jobs have been created and services for the cast and crew are being provided by local companies Warner Movies says the movie will be released soon
