Помогите перевести на английский. 1. Я не помню, когда я последний раз стригся. 2. Вы не забыли отправить открытку? 3. Я помню, что отправил все ваши письма. 4. Я не хочу, чтобы возникло недораумение. 5. Совсем немногие...

Гость: Гость:

1. I don't remember, when I got a haircut last time. 2. Didn't you forget to send a postcard? 3. I remember sendig all of your letters. 4. I don't want any misunderstandings to happen. 5. Not many people consider him innocent. 6. We all believe that it was a mistake. 7. He is not as smart as I thought. 8. Everybody likes listening to him sing. 9. You'd better remove that tooth. 10. Jack offered us to depart as soon as possible. 11. Seems like it is going to rain. 12. It is a shame that I didn't know it needs to be done. 13. I'd like him to stay at our place. 14. I prefer riding a bike rather that travelling on foot. 15. You must be hungry. 16. I suppose you should have apologized to him. 17. She must be late for the train. 18. Perhaps he might have to lend some money.