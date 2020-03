Помогите перевести на английский язык пожалуйста!!! "В настоящее время полный курс обучения в российской школе занимает 11 лет. До 1986 года курс школьного обучения был 10-летним (начальная школа — 3 года, основная — 5 лет, с...

Гость: Гость:

Presently a complete year at Russian school occupies 11. 1986 to a course of the school educating was 10-years-old (initial school - 3, basic - 5, senior - 2). Then in order of experiment the 4-years-old course of initial school was entered, but students got possibility of choice, on the 3-years-old (10-years-old) or 4-years-old (11-years-old) program to study them. Thus students studying on the 3-years-old program, in transition on the basic stage "jumped over through a number" - from a 3th class passed to 5, thus one-time, in 1989 such "jumping" over was produced in all classes. Presently the 3-years-old elementary training is anniented fully: all again entering school children study on the 11-years-old program". In schools of Russia study such objects: Reading Labour Natural history Mathematics Музыка Fine art Russian Physical education The mother tongue Foreign