ПОМОГИТЕ ПЕРЕВЕСТИ НА РУССКИЙ СРОЧНО!!!! Fast Food Restaurant (FFR) are popular all over the world.In Britain also there are Fast Food Restaurants.The food we eat there is-hamburgers and cheeseburgers,a pie and a milkshake or coke. These restaurants are not ordinary ones.There are not any waiters.You order your food at the counter and pay for it at the same time. You get your food in a bag or a box.There are no plates,knives,forks or spoons there.You eat with your fingers.Drinks are in a paper or a plastic bag.You eat your meal.Then you throw bags and boxes and cups away. FFRs are very popular with young people.They can eat very quikly there.They can eat when they want:FFRs are open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. FFRs are very cheap. In such restaurants colours are bright and atmosphere is informal.Some people criticize these restaurants. Tney say the namburgers are very big. They say there are not many tables but a lot of people. But is not that because FFRs are popular!
Ресторан быстрого приготовления (ФРК) пользуются популярностью во всем world.In Великобритании также есть фаст-фуд еды restaurants.The мы едим там-гамбургеры и чизбургеры, пирог и молочный коктейль или кокса. Эти рестораны не являются обычными ones.There не являются какой-либо waiters.You заказать еду на счетчик и платить за него в то же время. Вы получаете вашу еду в сумке или box.There нет тарелки, ножи, вилки или ложки there.You едят с fingers.Drinks в бумагу или пластик bag.You съесть ваши meal.Then вы бросаете мешки и коробки и чашки прочь. FFRs пользуются большой популярностью у молодых people.They может съесть очень quikly there.They могут есть, когда они хотят: FFRs открыты с 10 утра до 12 часов вечера FFRs очень дешево. В таких ресторанах цвета яркие и атмосфера informal.Some люди критикуют эти рестораны. Tney говорят namburgers очень большие. Они говорят, что не так много таблиц, но много людей. Но разве это не потому, что FFRs популярны!
