Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ ПЕРЕВЕСТИ НА РУССКИЙ СРОЧНО!!!! Fast Food Restaurant (FFR) are popular all over the world.In Britain also there are Fast Food Restaurants.The food we eat there is-hamburgers and cheeseburgers,a pie and a milkshake or coke. These restaurants are not ordinary ones.There are not any waiters.You order your food at the counter and pay for it at the same time. You get your food in a bag or a box.There are no plates,knives,forks or spoons there.You eat with your fingers.Drinks are in a paper or a plastic bag.You eat your meal.Then you throw bags and boxes and cups away. FFRs are very popular with young people.They can eat very quikly there.They can eat when they want:FFRs are open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. FFRs are very cheap. In such restaurants colours are bright and atmosphere is informal.Some people criticize these restaurants. Tney say the namburgers are very big. They say there are not many tables but a lot of people. But is not that because FFRs are popular!

Автор: Гость