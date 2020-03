Помогите перевести текст Sophia Writes a Letter Home Dear Mother and father, I feel very excited at the thought that in another week I will be with you again on holiday. I enjoyed my stay in England very much indeed. My teac...

Английский язык

Помогите перевести текст Sophia Writes a Letter Home Dear Mother and father, I feel very excited at the thought that in another week I will be with you again on holiday. I enjoyed my stay in England very much indeed. My teachers and my fellow-students are all very nice to me but as they say in England, "There is no place like home." I will leave here early on Saturday, 24th. and so I will be at home somewhere about lunch time.The train leave from Calais at 22.30 p.m., so I think I will sleep on the train all through the night and by 5 o'clock on Sunday I will finish my train journey. The train will arrive in Rome at 4.55.I will be very excited, and when I see you on the platform. I think I will cry. How you all will be at home? I hope you all are keeping well. I can't say how much I want to see you all again. Can you meet me at the station, as I have a lot of luggage? Will Enrico and Marchello meet me? Or will the whole family be there? Saturday can't come too soon!

