Помогите плиз “These two may have welcomed (1) …….. second Asian intervention: (2) ……. unusual publication by (3)…….. Japan’s foreign ministry of (4) …….. Brexit paper. (5) …….. Japanese companies, it said, were (6)…….. huge ...
Английский язык
Помогите плиз “These two may have welcomed (1) …….. second Asian intervention: (2) ……. unusual publication by (3)…….. Japan’s foreign ministry of (4) …….. Brexit paper. (5) …….. Japanese companies, it said, were (6)…….. huge employers in Britain, which took almost half of (7)………Japan’s investment in (8)……. EU last year. Most of that came because Britain is (9)…….. gateway to Europe. (10)…….. paper advised Mrs May to try to retain (11)………full access to (12)…….. single market, to avoid (13)……..customs controls on exports, to preserve (14)…….. “passport” that allows (15)……..banks based in London to trade across Europe and to let (16)……..employers freely hire (17)……. EU nationals”
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
These two may have welcomed a second Asian intervention: the unusual publication by Japan’s foreign ministry of a Brexit paper. Japanese companies, it said, were huge employers in Britain, which took almost half of Japan’s investment in the EU last year. Most of that came because Britain is a gateway to Europe. The paper advised Mrs May to try to retain full access to the single market, to avoid customs controls on exports, to preserve the “passport” that allows banks based in London to trade across Europe and to let employers freely hire EU nationals.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Физика
Физика.Как правильно читать на русском языке эту формулу. Сила Лоренца равна ку по модулю и синус альфа знаю
Английский язык
“Yet Mrs May is (1)……… complacent, acknowledging that it will not be “(2)……….. sailing” for the economy. Domestic business and financial lobbies ar...
Математика
В тетради 8 чистых страниц, исписано на 4 страницы больше.На сколько меньше исписанных страниц, чем всего страниц в тетради?