“Yet Mrs May is (1)……… complacent, acknowledging that it will not be “(2)……….. sailing” for the economy. Domestic business and financial lobbies are (3)…………… to stay in the single market. As (4)…… trade deals, although she won ...
Английский язык
“Yet Mrs May is (1)……… complacent, acknowledging that it will not be “(2)……….. sailing” for the economy. Domestic business and financial lobbies are (3)…………… to stay in the single market. As (4)…… trade deals, although she won warm words at the G20 (5)…………… from Australia’s prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, she was told firmly by Barack Obama and others that bilateral (6)……….. with Britain would not be a (7)……………... The climate for free-trade deals is not propitious these days, and Mr Fox’s department is bereft of (8)…………….. trade negotiators”
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Less plain pressing summit deals priority experienced
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
В тетради 8 чистых страниц, исписано на 4 страницы больше.На сколько меньше исписанных страниц, чем всего страниц в тетради?
Физика