“Yet Mrs May is (1)……… complacent, acknowledging that it will not be “(2)……….. sailing” for the economy. Domestic business and financial lobbies are (3)…………… to stay in the single market. As (4)…… trade deals, although she won ...

Английский язык

“Yet Mrs May is (1)……… complacent, acknowledging that it will not be “(2)……….. sailing” for the economy. Domestic business and financial lobbies are (3)…………… to stay in the single market. As (4)…… trade deals, although she won warm words at the G20 (5)…………… from Australia’s prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, she was told firmly by Barack Obama and others that bilateral (6)……….. with Britain would not be a (7)……………... The climate for free-trade deals is not propitious these days, and Mr Fox’s department is bereft of (8)…………….. trade negotiators”

Автор: Гость