Помогите пожалуйста №1 откройте скобки в Past Simple и Present Perfect 1. He (never /work) on a ship 2.The expedition (return) home yesterday 3. I (not/ read) this book yet 4.The ship (just/reach) the Island 5.They (dis...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста №1 откройте скобки в Past Simple и Present Perfect 1. He (never /work) on a ship 2.The expedition (return) home yesterday 3. I (not/ read) this book yet 4.The ship (just/reach) the Island 5.They (discover)a lot of types of animals last year 6.Yan (write) a letter to Nick two days ago 7. He (send) his letter yesterday №3 поставить which или who: 1. Here`s the magazine.It is very popular 2.i often meet my teach.She livesnext to our house 3.Ann likes her bedroom/ It is very tall. 4.He knows the boy.He is very tall 5.Mike hates this porridge. It is really salty срочно надо пожалуйста

