Помогите пожалуйста) Compare the following Russian verbs and phrases to the corresponding English ones. Use them in sentences of your own: бояться, хотеть пить, хотеть есть, гордиться, сожалеть, радоваться, сердиться.
Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста) Compare the following Russian verbs and phrases to the corresponding English ones. Use them in sentences of your own: бояться, хотеть пить, хотеть есть, гордиться, сожалеть, радоваться, сердиться.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
To be afraid of I am afraid of snakes to be thirsty I am thirsty, give that bottle of water. to be hungry I am hungry, i am ready to eat double portion to be proud of I am proud of my parents to be sorry I am sorry to be happy I am happy to see you again to be angry with smb Mum is angry with me
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Обществознание
Алгебра
Русский язык
Математика
Математика