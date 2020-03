Помогите пожалуйста! Надо написать 15 предложений по примеру, 5 (+), 5 (-), 5 (?)

Гость: Гость:

Положительные: I have got a dog He has got a teddy bear She has got a long hair We have got a car They have got a big house. Отрицательные: I haven't got a computer He hasn't got a bicycle she hasn't got a camera We haven't got a dishwasher They haven't got this book Вопросительные: Have you got a true friend? Has she got a toy? Has he got a photo? Has she got a pet? Have they got a key?