Помогите пожалуйста написать к предложениям по 6 вопросов. 1. She sang this song at our school party last month. 2. There was a big table in the middle of the room. 3. She lives in the centre of our city. 4. They are transl...

Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста написать к предложениям по 6 вопросов. 1. She sang this song at our school party last month. 2. There was a big table in the middle of the room. 3. She lives in the centre of our city. 4. They are translating the text in their classroom now.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) Who sang this song? Where did she sang? When did she sang ? 2) What is it? Where was a table? Is this table big? Is this table little/small? 3) Who are translating this text ? When are they translating the text ? Where are they translating?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Решите неравенставо 8х-2(х-3)≤-15
Ответить
Химия
Составте пожалуйста B - окид - гидрооксид - соль
Ответить
Математика
Журнал дороже газеты в 10 раз а вместе они стоят 110 руб. Сколько стоит газета и журнал в отдельности
Ответить
Математика
Из чисел 21, 19, 30, 25, 3, 12, 9, 15, 6, 27 подберите такие три числа, сумма которых будет равна 50.
Ответить
История
Чому козаки завжди працювали озброєними
Ответить