Помогите пожалуйста написать к предложениям по 6 вопросов. 1. She sang this song at our school party last month. 2. There was a big table in the middle of the room. 3. She lives in the centre of our city. 4. They are transl...

Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста написать к предложениям по 6 вопросов. 1. She sang this song at our school party last month. 2. There was a big table in the middle of the room. 3. She lives in the centre of our city. 4. They are translating the text in their classroom now.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) Who sang this song? Where did she sang? When did she sang ? 2) What is it? Where was a table? Is this table big? Is this table little/small? 3) Who are translating this text ? When are they translating the text ? Where are they translating?
