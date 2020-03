Помогите пожалуйста написать рассказ про свою местность на английском языке

Гость: Гость:

My area is filled with asphalt. In the midst of her towering home. Coming to my house house high beautiful. Among the houses the streets are laid out. Ride through the streets of the car. The streets have sidewalks on which pedestrians walk. As the asphalt filled exactly, no pedestrians, no cars no difficulties in movement. In General, the area landscaped and is well suited for my stay. :)