Помогите пожалуйста. Нужно написать статью на подобе этой только по зелёный цвет. В общем, где он используется в нашей стране и что обозначает. (Фото вставить не получилось) What Does Red mean? Red can be the colour of dan...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста. Нужно написать статью на подобе этой только по зелёный цвет. В общем, где он используется в нашей стране и что обозначает. (Фото вставить не получилось) What Does Red mean? Red can be the colour of danger. When traffic lights are red, they warn drivers and pedestrians to stop. The red light is always at the top of the lights where everyone can see it. Red is also the colour for kings and queens. When royalty visit places, people roll out a red carpet for them to walk on. This is a sign of respect. The red cross is a symbol of protection. It is the symbol of an organization which gives help to those who need it. During a war, soldiers don't fire at4 those who carry the red cross symbol. A red is a sign of romantic love. On Valentine's Day people give each other red roses or chocolates with red boxes that look like hearts. Spotlight. Student's Book. Учебник по англ.яз. 6 класс. Страница 33 номер 6.

