Помогите пожалуйста! Нужно сочтавить 5 типов вопросов Any standard is an instrument for the state to set rules

Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста! Нужно сочтавить 5 типов вопросов Any standard is an instrument for the state to set rules
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Is any standard  an instrument for the state to set rules? 2. Any standard is an instrument for the state to set rules, isn’t it? 3.  Is any standard  an instrument for the state to set rules or to give rights? 4. What  is an instrument for the state to set rules? 5. Why i s any standard  an instrument for the state to set rules?
