Помогите пожалуйста! Нужно сочтавить 5 типов вопросов Any standard is an instrument for the state to set rules
1. Is any standard an instrument for the state to set rules? 2. Any standard is an instrument for the state to set rules, isn’t it? 3. Is any standard an instrument for the state to set rules or to give rights? 4. What is an instrument for the state to set rules? 5. Why i s any standard an instrument for the state to set rules?
