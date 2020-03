Помогите пожалуйста \(*о*)/

Гость: Гость:

Has he eaten the sandwich yet? Has he turned off the computer yet? Has he drunk his coffee yet? Has he cleaned up his desk yet? Has he put away his CDs yet? Has he made his bed yet? Has he put away his clothes yet? Has he finished talking on the phone yet? Ответы: No, he hasn't и Yes, he's already done it. Не знаю, там картинка вверху, наверное, по ней смотреть нужно. Но если нет, то любой ответ из двух подойдет.