Помогите пожалуйста ответить на вопросы (без не обдуманных ответов) 1. Is there any difference between cinema and theatre? 2. Are cinemas open al day or only in the evenings? 3. Do all seats cost the same? 4. Where are the best seats, at the front or at the back. 5. How often do you go to the cinema? 6. On which days are the cinemas most crowded? 7. Which is the best cinema in your city? 8.What film did you see last? 9. Did you enjoy it? 10. What film do you want to see next? 11. When will you see it? 12. What cinema do you usually go to? 13. What seats do you prefer? 14. Do you go to the cinema alone or with your friends? 15. What can you see in the foyer of a cinema? 16. Why do people book tickets in advance? 17. Do you perfer to watch films at the cinema or on television? 18. Who is your favourite film star?
Гость:
1.Yes, there is difference between cinema and theatre. In the theatre we watch plays in real moment, everything happens on the stage. But in the cinema we watch films where every scenes were cast before. 2.Cinemas are open all day 3.No , some seats are more expensive and some seats are cheaper. 4.There are the best seats at the front. 5.I usually go to the cinema twice a week. 6.The cinemas are more crowded at weekends. 7.In my city the best cinema is "Vostok ". 8.I saw "The Revenant " 9.Yes , i did it much. 10.Next film I want to see is "Batman v Superman: Dawn of justice " 11.I will see it as soon as it will be released. 12.I usually go to the cinema not far from my house . 13.I prefer seats at the front . 14.I usually go to the cinema with my friends. 15.I can see a cashbox where i can buy tickets. 16.Yes , they do . 17.I prefer to watch films at the cinema. 18.My favourite film star is Leonardo DiCaprio.
