ПОМОГИТЕ,ПОЖАЛУЙСТА.Перепишите текст в прошедшем времени. He gets up at seven o'clock.He washes his face,cleans his teeth and combs.He goes to the kitchen and has his breakfast.For breakfast he has a cup of coffee and cheese.W...

Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ,ПОЖАЛУЙСТА.Перепишите текст в прошедшем времени. He gets up at seven o'clock.He washes his face,cleans his teeth and combs.He goes to the kitchen and has his breakfast.For breakfast he has a cup of coffee and cheese.When the breakfast is over,he goes to the office.He takes a bus to get to his work. At the office he works till two o'clock.At two o'clock he has dinner.He finishes his work at seven o'clock in the evening.He decides to walk a little after his working day.He returns home at nine.He doesn't want to have supper,he only drinks tea.Suddenly he remembers that he has to phone his friend.He dials the numbers that he has to phone his friend.He dials the number but nobody answers.His friend is not at home.He goes to his room and decides to watch TV.When the TV programme is over,he sleeps.

Автор: Гость