Помогите пожалуйста перевести на русский Animals are good at sports. The ostrich is the fas test running bird on the planet. lt can run at fifty kilometres an hour. Kangaroos are the world's top jumpers. They can jump three met...

Помогите пожалуйста перевести на русский Animals are good at sports. The ostrich is the fas test running bird on the planet. lt can run at fifty kilometres an hour. Kangaroos are the world's top jumpers. They can jump three metres in the high-jump and twelve metres in the long-jump.
