Помогите пожалуйста перевести небольшой текст на английский язык.Буду ОЧЕНЬ БЛАГОДАРЕН!!! Одна из самых старых улиц Казани, которая во время казанского ханства называлась Нагайской дорогой. Сейчас улица названа в честь выходца ...

Гость: Гость:

One of the oldest streets of Kazan during the period of the Kazan khanate was called Nagayskie expensive. Now the street was named in honor of the native of Kazan - revolutionary Bauman. The street is a district of entertainment and Commerce, with lots of shops, restaurants, fountains, monuments and other things. On the street are traditionally held festivities in the days of the Republic and the city. Crowded at any time of the year until late at night, the street is one of the major attractions visited in Kazan tourists