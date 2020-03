Помогите пожалуйста перевести текст на английский. Только давайте не с переводчи??а. Я очень прошу. Сломанное крыло. Мы с подружкой сидели на лавочке и очень мило болтали. Вдруг, она что-то заметила и сказала мне: "Там кто-то...

Гость: Гость:

Broken wing. We were sitting with his girlfriend on a bench talking and very cute. Suddenly, she noticed something and said to me: "There's someone from the top down." I said, "Someone Or maybe all the same something?.?" "No one. They ran a look," 'she said. We ran to the backyard and saw that there is a bird on the ground. She had a broken wing. We took her in his arms and ran to the boys. We asked them to help us put it somewhere that it is not eaten by cats. But instead of helping, they began to scoff at the poor bird. One of them suggested putting it on top of the entrance. But I had an idea: "What if some kind of cat to jump out of their box and eat it?" But I did not have much choice and my friend put it there. On the next day I went to the bird and took her rice and water. But I found that it was not there. And then my friend said yesterday, when I went home, she noticed how her older brother and his friend went to the porch, and then laughing out from there. What actually happened, we unfortunately have not learned. Maybe it ate a cat, and maybe the boy with her, something did. And maybe her wing grown together and it flew away. At least I hope so.