Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста поставить предлоги времени I.I went skiing ... Christmas. We flew from Heathrow ... 4 o'clock ... the afternoon ... 20th December, and got to Zalzburg ... the early evening. The roads were icy, and we didn't get to the hotel ... 2 o'clock ... the morning. Unfortunately, I fell and hurt my leg ... the first day, and had to spend a few days in bed. But I got up ... Christmas Day and . the next morning I went skiing again, but I wasn't very good at it. 2. I was born in Manchester ... the late 1940s. I went to university ... 1967.1 had a good time there, especially ... my last year. So a few months ago I decided to go back and see it again. I went... the end of June. The students were all on holiday, and the town was full of tourists, as it always is ... summer, and I didn't enjoy my visit very much. It wasn't the same as it had been ... the 60s, when I was a student there. 3. A: How long have you been here? B: ... Saturday. I've only been in the States ... a couple of months. A: Really? You haven't been very long. How long have you studied English? Your English is very good. B: I've studied English ... about ten years ... I was thirteen. A: Well, I've studied Spanish ... I was in the eighth grade, and I still can't speak it!

