ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА сomplete the sentences with the correct of the verbs Asel liked to listen to pop-music when she _______(to be) younger She didn`t sleep when her brother ______ ( to play ) the piano When she came to his h...

ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА сomplete the sentences with the correct of the verbs Asel liked to listen to pop-music when she _______(to be) younger She didn`t sleep when her brother ______ ( to play ) the piano When she came to his home she not ____ (to know ) that he _____ ( to leave ) for Astana Aidar told us that he ___ (to invite ) us to his birthday party in January My sister promised that she ___ (to finish ) her work in two days He asked me if I ___ ( to live ) in Paris 2 years before
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Asel liked to listen to pop-music when she very younger She didn`t sleep when her brother , he's play the piano When she came to his home she not k'now that he leave for Astana Aidar told us that he invite us to his birthday party in January My sister promised that she finish her work in two days He asked me if I live in Paris 2 years before. Воть:3
