ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА сomplete the sentences with the correct of the verbs Asel liked to listen to pop-music when she _______(to be) younger She didn`t sleep when her brother ______ ( to play ) the piano When she came to his h...

Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА сomplete the sentences with the correct of the verbs Asel liked to listen to pop-music when she _______(to be) younger She didn`t sleep when her brother ______ ( to play ) the piano When she came to his home she not ____ (to know ) that he _____ ( to leave ) for Astana Aidar told us that he ___ (to invite ) us to his birthday party in January My sister promised that she ___ (to finish ) her work in two days He asked me if I ___ ( to live ) in Paris 2 years before

Автор: Гость