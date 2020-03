Помогите пожалуйста составить предложения)) Emily putting her paints on the desk Megan giving his ruler to Mrs Funny Jane are opening her pencil case John is drawing rabbits Oliver writing in her notebook Tom and Daniel m...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста составить предложения)) Emily putting her paints on the desk Megan giving his ruler to Mrs Funny Jane are opening her pencil case John is drawing rabbits Oliver writing in her notebook Tom and Daniel making animals from clay Lucy and Liza making toys from paper

Автор: Гость