Помогите,пожалуйста все кроме 1

II/1.drinks2.play3.is4.gets up5.leave6.is 7.arrive8.do9.read10.drink11.hasIII/1.don*t run2.doen*t run3.don*t often sleep4.doesn*t leave5.doesn*t open6.doesn*t often go7. doesn*t swim8. don*t swim9.doesn*t always make10.don*t takeIV. 1.doesn*t2.does3.don*t4.do5.does6.doesn*t7.don*t8.doesn*t9.don*t10.don*tV/1.Does he read book almost all day?2.Does she do her homework properly3.Does my mother knit very well4.Do I often write letters to my friends5.Do they play football very well6.Do we have dinner......7.Does it rain.....8.Do you usually...9.Does the girl draw ....VI/1.How does Paul play tennis2.How often do many birds fly south3. When does Jack usually go to work4. What does have a lot....5.What do you always wear6.How many students do study well7.Who thinks that....8.Where does the Volga flow into9.Who drinks coffe very often10.Whose children usually skate....VII/1Ann doesn*t do her....- She does her exercises at home2. Pete doesn*t like ...- He likes to go for a walk3.These men don*t work...- They work at the hospital4.We don*t learn....-We learn English5.The woman doesn*t work....- She works in the shopThey don*t go....- They go to school five times a week7.Mike doesn*t like to .....- He likes to go on foot8.Kate doesn*t want to...-She wants to watch TV9.Boris doesn*t live.....- He lives near the school10.We don*t read ....- We read English books at schoolVIII/1Does Pete*s sister work....2.Do you read...3.Does he write exercises....4.Does she learn French....5.Does Kate*s brother work....6. Does Ann help her mother....7.Do they know German....8.Do we live.....Do pupils carry...10.Does Kate live...IX/1My uncle is an engineer.He is very busy. His working day starts very early.He gets up at 7 o*clock. He washs his face, gets dressed his clothes and has his breakfast. He goes to work after breakfast. He works at university. He likes his job. He is married. His wife is a doctor. She works at hospital. She studies French in the evening. She attends French courses.My uncle doesn*t speak French. He speaks Russian and German. He studies English. He attends English courses in the evening. My uncle*s son is pupil.He goes to school.He studies English at school