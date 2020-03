ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТААААААААААААААААААААААААААААААА!!!!!!!! Сделайте по 5 видов воп??осов(Общий,Специальный,Альтернативный,Разделительный,Вопрос к подлежащему) из следующих утвердительных предложений(всего 25 предложений): 1)Mr...

Гость: Гость:

1. Can Mr. Black play chess very well? What game can Mr. Blak play very well? Can Mr. Black play chess or tennis very well? Mr. Black can play chess very well, can't he? Who can play chess very well? 2. Is the salad fresh? How fresh is the salad? Is the salad or fish not fresh? The salad is not fresh, is it? What is not fresh? 3. Does my wife prefer juice to tea? What does my wife prefer to tea? Does my wife or sister prefer juice to tea? My wife prefers juice to tea, doesn't she? Who prefers juice to tea? 4. Does Tom order Japanese food every Friday? Which food does Tom order every Friday?/When does Tom order Japanese food? Does Tom order Japanese or Turkish food every Friday? Tom orders Japanese food every Friday,doesn't he? Who orders Japanese food every Friday? 5.Do I meet many people at work? Where do I meet many people? Do I meet many people at work or at home? I meet a lot of people at work, don't I ? Who meets many people at work?