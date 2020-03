Помогите раунд ап 3 ! Put the verbs in brackets into the past simple . Пожалуйста срочно !! Bryan Adams comes from Canada. He left school at sixteen and (2 work) as a gardener. He (3 start) his career as a singer at the age of...

Английский язык

Помогите раунд ап 3 ! Put the verbs in brackets into the past simple . Пожалуйста срочно !! Bryan Adams comes from Canada. He left school at sixteen and (2 work) as a gardener. He (3 start) his career as a singer at the age of eighteen. He (4 work) hard then. He only (5 become) famous in 1987 when he (6 make) his first album which he (7 call) “Reckless”. After “Reckless” no one (8 hear) about him for a while, until 1991 when he (9 sing) “Everything I Do, I Do It for You” which (10 be) a great success. After that he (11 go) on a world tour. Today, Bryan Adams is back in Canada enjoying his success.

