Выбрать одно из трёх слов. 0. Peter does not feel (bad/ well/ terrible) and has gone to the doctor`s.(Ответ: well) 1. I can not see! There is something in my left (ear/ eye/ arm).(Ответ: ...) 2. These jeans are too short for me. I have got long (legs/ arms/ feet).(Ответ: ...) 3. I did not go to school yesterday because I had ( --- / a / the ) cold.(Ответ: ...) 4. I have got backache. I have fallen and ( hurt / cut / pushed ) my back.(Ответ: ...)

