Выбрать одно из трёх слов. 0. Peter does not feel (bad/ well/ terrible) and has gone to the doctor`s.(Ответ: well) 1. I can not see! There is something in my left (ear/ eye/ arm).(Ответ: ...) 2. These jeans are too short for...
Английский язык
Выбрать одно из трёх слов. 0. Peter does not feel (bad/ well/ terrible) and has gone to the doctor`s.(Ответ: well) 1. I can not see! There is something in my left (ear/ eye/ arm).(Ответ: ...) 2. These jeans are too short for me. I have got long (legs/ arms/ feet).(Ответ: ...) 3. I did not go to school yesterday because I had ( --- / a / the ) cold.(Ответ: ...) 4. I have got backache. I have fallen and ( hurt / cut / pushed ) my back.(Ответ: ...)
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1)eye 2)legs 3)a 4)hurt
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Геометрия
Гипотенуза прямоугольного треугольника = 8см. Найти площадь круга , описанного вокруг этого треугольника. Ответ распишите, должно выйти 16пи
Английский язык
Turn the following sentences into indirect speech 1)My father said "You can go to england for a year or two" 2)Paul said to us"My father does a l...
Информатика
Помогите пожалуйста написать преимущества и недостатки поточной и слайдовой пре??ентации, ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ОЧЕНЬ СРОЧНО НАДО)