Помогите решить всю эту страницу! буду очень благодарна и поставлю в лучший, а так же с меня 72 балла! всё кроме Now I can...
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
5. I dont want to go out tonight as I am studing a test at the moment.My brothe plays football every Sunday but this Sunday he is going camping. Rose is talking to that French tourist at the moment.She speaks French well. Tom is watching a film on television now. He doesn't often do this.
