Помогите с английским пожалуйста. What are the animals trying on? Look at the picture and complete the sentences.The words in the box will help.

Помогите с английским пожалуйста. What are the animals trying on? Look at the picture and complete the sentences.The words in the box will help.
The cat is trying on a hat, a blouse, a skirt, socks and shoes the dog is trying on a shirt, trousers and shoes the horse is trying on a hat, a t-shirt, jeans and boots
