Помогите с ДЗ Great Britain, the official name is the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, is situated in the north-west coast of Europe. The United Kingdom (the UK) consists of four parts. They are: England, the capital is London, Scotland, the capital is Edinburgh, Wales, the capital is Cardiff and Northern Ireland, the capital is Belfast. The UK lies on the British Isles. The main islands are Great Britain and Ireland. They are separated from the continent by the English Channel and the Strait of Dover. The West coast of the country is washed by the Atlantic Ocean and the Irish Sea. The UK is one of the smallest countries in the world. The area of the UK is about 244 100 (two hundred and forty four thousand and one hundred) square kilometres. The population of Great Britain is over 57 (fifty seven) million. Great Britain is not rich in natural resources. Coal and oil are the most of them. The UK is one of the most industrialized countries, known as a producer and exporter of machinery, electronics and ships. Agriculture takes also an important sector in the economy of the country. British people grow wheat, vegetables and oats. There are many rivers and lakes in Great Britain. The Severn is the longest river, the Thames is the deepest and the most important one. Answer the questions: 1. What is the official name of Great Britain? 2. Where is Great Britain situated? 3. How many parts does the UK consist of? What are they? 4. What is the deepest river in Great Britain? 5. What is the population of Great Britain? вопросы по тексту

