Английский язык

Помогите сделать пожалуйста 1. Jill says the weather forecast for tomorrow (is, was) sunny, no rain. 2. They hoped their team (won't lose, wouldn't lose) the game. 3. Jill said the day (is, was) warm and sunny the day before. 4. He agrees he (doesn't know, didn't know) what the weather (will be, would be) like in October. 5. George said he (had already checked out, has already checked out) the books. 6. She knows we (will be busy, would be busy) tomorrow. 7. Peter has just said that he (has received, had received) letters from her recently. 8. Mr. Burton admitted it (is, was) the most exciting game he (has ever seen, had ever seen). 9. I thought they (are waiting, were waiting) for me in the entrance hall. 10. Tom told me he (is going, was going) to join basketball team. 11. We know/guess the Browns (are staying, were staying) with their friends in Boston. 12. I assure that your brother (has become, had become) a good teacher. 13. John told me that Mary's father (is, was) a man of wide experience. 14. The librarian reminded that I (have, had) to fill in those forms. 15. I think I (will finish, would finish) the translation on Monday if I (have, had) time. 16. I was sure that he (has left, had left) Manchester. 17. We hope he (will tell, would tell) her about it when he (sees, saw) her. 18. I thought she (knows, knew) that he (has taken, had taken) the first place in the chess tournament. 19. Jack says he (will take part, would take part) in this work. 20. Everybody knew they (will return, would return) in four days.

