Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ, СРОЧНО!!! 1 ответ засчитаю лучшим!!! fill in the gaps with the words from the box. there is an extra word! Cлова: happy, angry, bored, sad, excited, frightened. 1. when she is _____ she cries. 2. when she is _____ she can`t sleep. 3. when she is _____ she smiles. 4. when she is _____ she runs away. 5. when she is _____ she goes red in the face.

