Помогите срочно по английскому языку

Гость: Гость:

4. get up, have, leave, walk, rides, have, have, has, go, do, watches, have, go, goes. 2. 2.at guarter to ten, at ten past ten, at twenty-five to three, at guarter past six, at twenty past ten. 3. 2. Fiddle have breakfast at quarter to ten, Fiddle go to school at ten past ten, Fiddle have snack at twenty-five to three, Fiddle go home at quarter past six, Fiddle go to bed at twenty past ten.