Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ! СРОЧНО! ПОЖАЛУЙСТА! Надо вставить слова, которые приведены ниже (первые буквы слов написаны в тексте), не нужно просто вставлять слова, а надо перевести их в нужную форму. 1. The man was in good h… because he lived in happy s…s. 2. Kate is c… money for our trip. 3. The soldiers s… the town but did not attack it. 4. People all over the world talk a lot about e... and its problems. 5) It is difficult to s... in a desert if you have no water. 6) It is fun to watch the g... of a sunflower. 7) What’s her c... of pictures like? What is its s...? 8) What subjects do you s... in the 8th form? 9) Jane says her parents i... her interests when she was very young. They taught her to like sciences. 10) How big is the p... of Moscow n…? influence study between relation each environment surround surroundings health healthy collect collection population number behaviour nowadays survive

