Portfolio- collect information using the internet, then write an article for your school newspaper about your favourite author.write:where he\she was born.what he/she did before writing.what famous character(s) he/she wrote abo...

Английский язык

Portfolio- collect information using the internet, then write an article for your school newspaper about your favourite author.write:where he\she was born.what he/she did before writing.what famous character(s) he/she wrote about/what the famous character(s) are like

Автор: Гость