My favorite dish is cheese omelette. The recipe: Mix 2 eggs in a bowl, pour them on a pan with hot melted butter. Wait until the bottom layer cooks up, move the mass from sides of the pen to the center carefully. Continue doing that for about 5 minutes, until the top layer of omelette is ready (has no liquid on it). Season the omelette with salt and pepper. Grate some cheese and place it in the middle of the omelette in a line from top to bottom. Roll the omelette gently from the side in a tube, using a paddle, leave it for 2 more minutes until the cheese melts a bit. Serve. To buy: 2 eggs 150 gr of any cheese a brick of butter grinded black pepper salt