ПОСОГИТЕ АНГЛИЙСКИЙ ДЛЯ 3 КЛАССА !!!нижнее

Английский язык
ПОСОГИТЕ АНГЛИЙСКИЙ ДЛЯ 3 КЛАССА !!!
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. I'm not tall. i'm short. 2. I'm slim. 3. My weight is about 35kilos 4. My hair is straight. 5. my hair is brown. 6. Yes, I like to be different. it's cool! i like to buy unusual clothes, and sometimes I change my hairdo. 7. Yes I have special plump cheeks. 8. No, I don't want to have others special features. 9. Yes, i like beards. 10.Beautiful woman is a woman who doesn't change her nature beauty (operations, cosmetic procedures, tattoo etc). A good-looking man is a man who doesn't seeks to be like woman(to colour nails, hair,to make eyebrows and eyelashes in a beauty salon ect)
