Поставьте глагол в скобках в Passive Voice: 1.The job …(offer) to Peggy. 2. I could not answer the questions I … (ask) at the interview last month. 3. My suitcase…(steal) from the hotel room. 4. We… (wake up) by the bark...

Поставьте глагол в скобках в Passive Voice: 1.The job HAS BEEN OFFERED…(offer) to Peggy. 2. I could not answer the questions I …WAS ASKED (ask) at the interview last month. 3. My suitcase…HAS BEEN STOLEN (steal) from the hotel room. 4. We…WERE WOKEN UP (wake up) by the barking dog last night. 5. There is someone behind us. I think WE ARE BEING FOLLOWED…(follow) Поставьте глагол в скобках в нужном времени, используя правила согласования времен в английском языке: 1. He said he WAS (be) late that evening. 2. He boasted that he COULD (can) play different musical instrument. 3. Thomas told his wife that he HAD LOST (lose) his umbrella on the bus the day before. 4. He asked me whether he SHOULD CALL???? (call) the doctor. () 5. The girl said that her name WAS (be) Joan.