Поставьте глаголы в скобках в Past Simple! 1)He (invite) me to his party last week. 2) The teacher (ask) him questions. 3)We (decorate) the Christmas treen last winter. 4)The teacher(check) our tests three days ago. 5) We(...

Английский язык
Поставьте глаголы в скобках в Past Simple! 1)He (invite) me to his party last week. 2) The teacher (ask) him questions. 3)We (decorate) the Christmas treen last winter. 4)The teacher(check) our tests three days ago. 5) We(play) footboll with our friends last Sunday.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) invated 2) asked 3) decorated 4) checked 5) played
