Поставьте глаголы в скобках в Past Simple! 1)He (invite) me to his party last week. 2) The teacher (ask) him questions. 3)We (decorate) the Christmas treen last winter. 4)The teacher(check) our tests three days ago. 5) We(...
Английский язык
Поставьте глаголы в скобках в Past Simple! 1)He (invite) me to his party last week. 2) The teacher (ask) him questions. 3)We (decorate) the Christmas treen last winter. 4)The teacher(check) our tests three days ago. 5) We(play) footboll with our friends last Sunday.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) invated 2) asked 3) decorated 4) checked 5) played
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Математика
Длина прямоугольника 9 см а ширина 4 см найдите периметр квадрата площадь котороя ??авна площади прямаугольника
Обществознание
Русский язык