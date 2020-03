Поставьте следующие предложения в отрицательную и вопрасительную формы Mary has got a family. 2. Jane has got a lot of children. 3. I have got a wife. 4. My children have got a lot of friends. 5. They have their English in ...

Английский язык

Поставьте следующие предложения в отрицательную и вопрасительную формы Mary has got a family. 2. Jane has got a lot of children. 3. I have got a wife. 4. My children have got a lot of friends. 5. They have their English in the morning. 6. They had a dictation yesterday. 7. He's having dinner now. 8. I often have a lot of work to do. 9. I have got a lot of work to do today. 10. She had a lot of work to do last week.

